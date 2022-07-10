Rob Kardashian Joins Daughter Dream in Paradise for Khloe Kardashian's Birthday

Rob Kardashian had a ticket to paradise and his daughter Dream was right there with him! Over the weekend, the 35-year-old and his 5-year-old daughter traveled with Khloe Kardashian for her birthday getaway. “Paradise with Dream #KampKoko 💙💙🎆🎆🍹🍹,” the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo carousel.

The photo set led with a picture of Dream, whom Rob shares with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, posing on a boat rocking a colorful bathing suit and sunglasses. Rob’s post included more pictures of his daughter sipping a fruity drink in the pool, smiling for her dad while he takes her picture and beautiful views of the property.

The Arthur George founder ended the post with a picture of his feet kicked up while flying on Air Kylie. The birthday girl took to the comments to show her brother’s post some love with three red heart emojis.

Rob’s outing on Khloe’s birthday trip is the first time he has been seen publicly since his family won the deformation lawsuit, filed by Blac Chyna in May. In June, Rob and Chyna reached a settlement in the revenge porn case -- filed by the model.

On Saturday, Khloe -- who turned 38 -- shared more videos and pictures from her weekend away. The Good American founder posted a video of her and her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, boarding Air Kylie on the way to their beach destination.

In the clip, Khloe shows off the inside of the jet, which was decorated with Happy Birthday balloons, and some fun she had with True, Dream and Kim, Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, Chicago.

In another post, Khloe shared a post that showed her and the girls enjoying the clear blue water. “Do Not Disturb… We are having fun,” she captioned the clip.

On Sunday, the birthday girl showed off her curves as she took a dip in the water with True. "Free As A Bird," she captioned the video.

Rob wasn't the only one of Khloe's siblings to join the trip. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a snap of her and Khloe in the water.

"Khloé’s Bday Trip," the SKIMs founder wrote.