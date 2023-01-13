Robbie Knievel, Evel Knievel's Stuntman Son, Dead at 60

Robbie Knievel, the stuntman son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, has died after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Robbie's brother Kelly confirmed the news to ET, noting that the performer died early Friday morning in hospice care, surrounded by his three daughters.

Robbie was one of four children Evel had with his first wife, Linda. He was born in Butte, Montana, on May 7, 1962 and performed alongside his father for the first time at age 8.

Over the course of his own stunt career -- where he performed as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel" -- he completed over 340 jumps, setting 20 world records and often attempting to replicate some of his father's most famous stunts.

Robbie had several jumps televised live, with his first being the Caesars Palace fountains in 1989, a tribute to his father, who failed to clear the fountains in 1967. Robbie landed safely and became the first to successfully jump the fountains, telling the cameras, "That was for you, Dad."

His final televised jump came on December 31, 2008, when he jumped in front of the volcano at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

Robbie is survived by three daughters and two grandchildren.