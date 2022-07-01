Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer's Rehab Treatment

Armie Hammer apparently has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for some generous help.

According to a new report from Vanity Fair, citing a source close to Hammer, the blockbuster Marvel star, who has struggled in the public eye with addiction, paid for Hammer's near-six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility. Vanity Fair reported the Call Me By Your Name actor finished his stay at the Guest House -- described on its website as "a haven for men and women who are struggling with self-defeating behaviors brought on by traumatic life events and other underlying issues" -- in December 2021, nearly a year after allegations of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse were waged against the actor by a woman named Effie. In a statement shared by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hammer "maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Prior to those allegations, Hammer was at the center of online controversy in January 2021 after graphic private messages purported to be written by him went viral. ET has not verified the authenticity or author of the messages. "I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer later said in a statement to ET, referring to his former role in Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

Months later, in June 2021, he reportedly entered rehab in Florida. This February, a source told ET that Hammer was "really focused on his sobriety journey."

"He's been going to AA and he has been getting a lot of support from his friends and loved ones," the source elaborated. "He has been spending time with Elizabeth [Chambers] and their kids, and trying to co-parent with her. That's his main priority. They are co-parenting really well and effectively, and he is trying really hard to get his life back on track."

More recently, the actor's name has been back in the headlines over claims about his work in the Cayman Islands. A rep for Hammer confirmed to ET that he is not working as a concierge for a hotel in the Caymans. As for new reporting that he's selling timeshares, the rep told ET, "Armie had a friend who worked at the resort, but does not know whether or not Armie was showing or selling timeshares."

Meanwhile, Brettler told ET in a statement, "I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I just think it’s sh**ty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’” The attorney was unable to confirm Vanity Fair's report regarding Downey Jr.'s support.

Hammer, whose most recent acting credit was Death on the Nile, is reportedly being supported by the Iron Man star now, too. According to Vanity Fair, citing their source, Hammer has been receiving financial assistance from Downey Jr. and staying at one of the actor's homes in Los Angeles, where Hammer, his estranged wife and their children reportedly traveled to last week following the attention on his life in the Caymans.

A source told ET, "Robert Downey Jr. has supported Armie Hammer through his sobriety. Robert has been a pillar in the sober community in LA and always has the best intentions and really wants to help people. Armie has been in a sobriety group with Robert, but other people in the community are worried about the Vanity Fair article because they love having Robert as a resource and mentor and realize that the allegations against Armie go further than just dealing with sobriety."

ET has reached out to Downey Jr.'s rep for comment.