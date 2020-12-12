Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. The stunning couple welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Luca Patrick. On Friday, Geary posted a photo of herself in her hospital bed and holding her new bundle of joy, who is fast asleep in her arms.

"My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much," she simply captioned the sweet snap. The comments sections quickly filled with happy and congratulatory messages from family and friends, including Ashlee Simpson and Carter Thicke.

This is the "Blurred Lines" singer and his 26-year-old fiancee's third child together. They are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Mia and 1-year-old daughter Lola. Thicke is also father to 10-year-old son Julian from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

In September, a source confirmed to ET that the couple was expecting another baby together. Geary officially shared the news a month later on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself at the beach in a bikini and showing off her baby bump.

"Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. We love consistency!" she captioned the shot.

Thicke and Geary have been dating since 2014, and celebrated their six year anniversary in September.

"Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us 😂 I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you," she wrote alongside a video montage. "You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always ♥️ @robinthicke."

In September, Thicke told ET that he "thrives in dad zone." "I'm probably at my best when I am in dad mode," he expressed, adding that being a parent made him "feel closer" to his late father, Alan Thicke.

"It's something I take great joy in. Being with my kids makes me feel at home and feel closer to my father," he noted. "He is loved and missed, and I'm trying to be the kind of dad that he was."

See more in the video below.