Robin Thicke Shows Gift Fiancée April Love Geary Gave Him That Helps Him Remember His Dad Alan (Exclusive)

For Robin Thicke's birthday, his ladylove got him something truly special. The golden-voiced crooner and Masked Singer star turned 44 on Wednesday, and he opened up to ET about the sweet gift he received to celebrate the occasion.

"April always has something, yeah, we always surprise each other," Thicke said of his fiancée, April Love Geary, before showing the gift she recently gave him honoring his late father, Alan Thicke, who died unexpectedly at age 69 in December 2016.

"She [got] a picture of my father holding my album saying, 'I'm proud of you, love Dad," he shared with a smile, holding up the heartfelt photo. "You can't beat that."

Thicke and Geary share three children -- daughters Mia, 3, and Lola, 2, as well as 3-month-old son Luca -- and he's the proud father of 10-year-old son Julian, from his previous marriage.

With his birthday coinciding with the season 5 premiere of The Masked Singer, Thicke reflected on his time with the super secretive show, and how his son almost spilled one of the biggest secrets from the debut season.

"I was trying to get him into what I'm doing, so I said, 'One of the greatest singers of all time, Gladys Knight, she's The Bee!'" Thicke recalled. "So next day, I'm picking him up from school and the teacher's like, 'You might not want to tell Julian any more. He did mention who The Bee was.'"

"I was like, 'Oh, come on, Julian! You're gonna get me fired!'" he added, laughing. "I'm not trusting a 10-year-old with stuff that can get me fired."

As it turns out, Julian doesn't need the secrets anyway.

"He enjoys the show and the reveals and stuff like that," Thicke said. "I think giving it away kinda ruins it for people, you know? The guessing game is part of the fun."

Season 5 is shaping up to be much different than ever before, with all new twists and turns to the format. One of the biggest changes comes in the form of a new host, Niecy Nash, who was tapped to fill in for Nick Cannon after he tested positive for COVID-19 just before shooting started.

"She just came in and knocked it out of the park," Thicke shared, joking, "She had Ken [Jeong] sitting down and shutting up right away."

Thicke is also still riding the excitement high from the release of his album, On Earth, and in Heaven, which came out in February, and the singer reflected on why the album -- his first since 2014 -- was so personal for him.

"I feel wonderful. We got the album out a couple of weeks ago and the response has been amazing," he said. "Over the last seven years of my life, I've been through so much trauma and loss and pain. My father passed, my mentor, my manager, my house burned down, so I've been through so much and and yet I have three beautiful new children, I have my beautiful fiancée I fell in love with, my mom, my friends."

"So I try and focus on everything I have here on Earth to love, and to honor the people that have moved on that gave me so much support and guidance," he added.

On Earth, and in Heaven is available now. Meanwhile, season 5 of The Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

