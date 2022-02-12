Rod Stewart Mourns Deaths of Both His Brothers in Two Months

Rod Stewart is in mourning after the death of both of his brothers, Bob and Don Stewart.

"It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the 77-year-old singer shared earlier this week on Instagram. "I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’ Sir Rod Stewart 🙏🏼."

Don died in September, while Bob died on Wednesday. Their deaths were just two months apart.

Upon hearing of Don's death, Rod posted a message to Instagram, mourning his eldest brother as well as Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8.

"It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96," the British musician's message read. "The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rod is the youngest of five siblings, and has two living sisters, Peggy and Mary.