Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones Make Emmy History

This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, just made Emmy history by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win acting prizes in the same year. Both won their respective awards during the final two nights of the 72nd Creative Arts Emmys.

Ron won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series for This Is Us, marking his second win in the category, while Jasmine won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Quibi original #FreeRayShawn.

While neither performer has yet to formally speak out about their historic making wins, the pair did tell ET what it would be like if either took home an Emmy this year.

“It would be like putting very sweet icing on an already very, very sweet cake,” Ron said, while Jasmine mused that it “would be absolutely amazing.”

She added, “It would have been so cool if we were in the same room together and celebrating. But just even to be able to have this conversation right now is pretty awesome.”

This year, the Creative Arts Emmys were split over five nights and presented from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. With both actors on opposite coasts, they haven’t even been able to celebrate their shared nominations together in person.

“I think our plan is eventually to go have a beautiful family dinner and we'll either go somewhere or someone will cook and we'll sit around the table and we'll share it with our family,” Ron shared.

Meanwhile, Jasmine did give an acceptance speech for her win on Thursday night, saying that she was “honored and grateful to be a part of an important story that is #FreeRayShawn,” especially now amid the Black Lives Matter movement. She also thanked “one of the greatest of all time,” her co-star Laurence Fishburne, who also won an Emmy for his performance in the series.

Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for this honor. 🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/lqU9HQBDld — Jasmine Cephas Jones (@JasCephasJones) September 18, 2020

Hosted by Nicole Byer, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys were handed out over five nights, culminating in a live broadcast on Saturday on FXX. The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards air 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday on ABC.