Ronnie Hillman, Super Bowl-Winning NFL Running Back, Dead at 31

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends," the post reads.

"We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest. More information will be forthcoming."