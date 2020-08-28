Rosie O'Donnell Says She Has 'Compassion' for Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Workplace Controversy

Rosie O'Donnell is the latest celeb to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres amid the talk show host's ongoing workplace investigation.

While appearing on Busy Philipps' podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, the 58-year-old comedian, who hosted her own self-titled talk show in the '90s and early '00s, argued that "you can't fake your essence."

"That's why I have compassion for Ellen, right?" O'Donnell said. "I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand."

"I think she has some social awkwardness," she added. "I think that from knowing her for so many years, I have my own kind of history with her."

ET previously reported that employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Showreturned to production last week, and that the daytime talk show implemented new perks for the staff including increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy.

An insider told ET at the time that with the new benefits, as well as DeGeneres' address to staffers that same week, the morale on the show has improved.

