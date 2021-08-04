Royal Family Wishes Meghan Markle a Happy 40th Birthday on Social Media Amid Rift

It's a milestone birthday for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 on Wednesday and her in-laws across the pond decided to publicly celebrate her on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo of Meghan from her 2018 Royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

"Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!" read the message.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Stories

The Royal Family account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, shared three photos of Meghan, including one with her and Prince Harry's 2-year-old son, Archie, and one of her with the reigning British monarch in 2018.

"Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!" read the caption.

Royal Family/ Instagram Stories

As for the Clarence House account, which represents Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, they shared another glam photo of the Prince of Wales' daughter-in-law for her special day.

Clarence House/Instagram Stories

It's no secret that the royal family's relationship with Meghan and Harry has been strained in recent years. The couple officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family this spring and shortly thereafter gave an explosive tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, they accused an unnamed senior member of the royal family of questioning how "dark" their son, Archie's, skin would be before he was born. Harry also called out his father, Prince Charles, for not returning his calls.

Harry has since returned to the United Kingdom twice to be with his family -- once in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and another time in July for the unveiling of his late mother, Princess Diana's, statue at Kensington Palace. Meghan did not attend either event as she was pregnant during Prince Philip's funeral and had just given birth to her and Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana, at the time of the statue unveiling.

In addition to their interview with Oprah, Harry also spoke about his family during the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, and announced a tell-all memoir will be released next year.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex previously told ET that while he recently had a private conversation with the royal family about the book, he will not be expected to get permission for a project like this from the Palace.