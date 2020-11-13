Rumer Willis Says Dad Bruce Wants Her to Have a Son

Bruce Willis is craving some male energy after having five daughters. His eldest child, Rumer Willis, co-hosted The Talk on Friday, and shared that the actor has told her that he would like for her to have a son.

Rumer is the eldest child of Bruce and his ex-wife, Demi Moore. Bruce and Demi also share 29-year-old Scout and 26-year-old Tallulah, and Bruce has two daughters with his second wife, Emma Heming -- 9-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn.

"Even my dad puts pressure on me," Rumer, 32, said of having kids. "Over the quarantine he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom. There's just a lot of female energy. Even then, I'm like, OK, I want to make sure who I do that with."

Rumer joked that Bruce would take her son from her if she had one.

"But even still, if I have a son, I guarantee you guys, my dad would somehow try to come in and kidnap him, hijack the child, try and take him away," she cracked. "But it's important to wait. I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, then building a real foundation."

"Happy birthday @demimoore. We adore you!" Emma wrote.

Emma Willis/Instagram Stories

For more on their close relationship, watch the video below.