Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody 2 Weeks After Engagement

Congrats to Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody! The country couple married in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on Saturday -- less than two weeks after getting engaged.

Wayne, who is one-third of the band Runaway June and the granddaughter of late film icon John Wayne, gushed about the news on social media on Sunday.

"I got to marry my favorite person in the world last night... @theaustinmoody . My forever now ❤️," she wrote.

Moody, meanwhile, shared on his post, "I’m still in complete shock but I’m humbled and honored to introduce you to Mrs. Moody 🔥 😭."

"Now more than ever, I am able to truly admire and appreciate everything she is. I’ve never met anyone so kind and generous to people she knows as well as complete strangers. Without even knowing it, she teaches me how to be a better person every day that I am with her," he continued. "I can’t believe I got to marry my best friend."

The "Throwback" singer concluded, "Jennifer, now I stand before the world a brand new man because of the love you’ve shown me. From this moment on you will never walk alone @jenniferwayne ❤️🙏."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne, 38, and Moody, 29, opted for a "very small" ceremony with less than 20 guests, they told People. Wayne battled COVID-19 in early 2020, and takes the pandemic very seriously. The ceremony was conducted outdoors, with all guests requested to receive COVID-19 tests before attending. The couple plans to have a bigger celebration in Nashville when safe to do so.

Moody wore a custom-made jacket by Nashville-based designer Tyler Minor for the occasion, which he paired with blue jeans and a Stetson hat. Wayne wore a custom dress by Minor and her grandmother Pilar Pallete's engagement ring from her legendary grandfather.

"On their 10th anniversary, he matched the diamond and had it reset in a flower setting," Wayne shared. "Austin used his grandmother's diamonds to create an engagement ring for me [made with help from my best friend's mom, Dobrila Pintar] in the flower setting as well. So, I bought all of the ladies in the wedding birth month flower earrings from Local Eclectic to keep the theme."

Wayne and Moody's romance was a whirlwind, as they got engaged after just six months of dating. See more on celebs who have recently tied the knot in the video below.