RuPaul Gets Animated for Disney Channel's 'Amphibia': Here's Your First Look (Exclusive)

RuPaul is getting animated!

The RuPaul's Drag Race host and television personality lends his voice to Disney Channel's Amphibia in Saturday's episode, and only ET exclusively premieres an official photo (see above) and the first clip of RuPaul in animated action.

Season 3 of Amphibia finds Anne Boonchuy (voiced by Brenda Song) and the Plantars transported from Amphibia to her hometown of Los Angeles, where the frog family must learn to navigate the complexities of this modern-day world, conceal their identities as talking frog people and search for a way home.

In the upcoming episode, RuPaul voices Mr. X, a secret government agent chasing Anne and her frog-like friends as they run around L.A. following their recent return from Amphibia. Mr. X enters the fray when he visits Ms. Boonchuy's restaurant to order some lunch -- and shows off his impressive Thai language skills. When he inquires if she's seen a specific group running around town (aka her daughter and her friends), Ms. Boonchuy begins to sweat a little.

Watch RuPaul in the exclusive clip below.

Guest stars for the season also include Whoopi Goldberg, Kate Micucci, Brad Garrett, Anika Noni Rose, Archie Yates, Wallace Shawn, Wayne Knight, Jason Ritter, Dana Davis and Melissa Villaseñor.

The series' voice stars are Song as Anne Boonchuy; Justin Felbinger as Sprig Plantar, who forges a once-in-a-lifetime friendship with Anne; Amanda Leighton as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family; and Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop.

The new episode of Amphibia airs Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Disney Channel. For more on RuPaul, watch below.

