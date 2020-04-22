'RuPaul's Drag Race' First Look: Gigi Goode Gets Called Out for Being Cocky (Exclusive)

The cat ain't got any of these queens' tongues.

ET can exclusively debut act one of Friday's all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, and let's just say, things are getting catty. And that's even before the girls get all up into kitty cat quick drag.

The queens return to the Werk Room following Jan's surprise elimination and give a sweet sendoff to the "robot cheerleader baby b*tch," as Jaida Essence Hall fondly remembers her. But after celebrating Heidi N Closet's big win, the spotlight turns on Gigi Goode, the frontrunner who finally stumbled for the first time last week.

"I feel like I went from a 10 to a one real quick," Gigi says. "And I think it was because I definitely went into this challenge being like, I won the last challenge. I'm going to win this one. I'm so excited..."

Cue what Heidi calls the "shady rattlesnake" noise.

"Gigi? Cocky?!" Heidi deadpans to camera. "I would have never guessed!"

The first look also includes this week's mini challenge, which sees the dolls getting into whisker-licking quick drag and feeling their feline fantasies to compete for the title of Kitty Girl 2020. "Ladies, you were all more convincing than the cast of Cats!" Mama Ru exclaims.

Tune into RuPaul's Drag Race this Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1, and make sure you check back here after another queen sashays away to see our updated season 12 power ranking.