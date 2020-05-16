'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': See All the Mystery Stars' Makeovers

Warning: This story contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, so shantay, you stay only if you've watched the newest episode.

This is a whole different kind of Ruveal.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race has all the wigs, beat mugs and lip syncing you love, but with a twist: This time, it's famous people competing for the crown! (How famous you think they are is the up to you to decide.)

"You just started wearing a wig yesterday, now you're on the mainstage in front of RuPaul, in front of TV and God doing this," Queen Supreme Trixie Mattel told ET.

Each of the four episodes saw three celebrity contestants partake in classic challenges while vying for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar -- but we know what you really want: You want to see how they look in drag.

Below, we're revealing the identities of the no-longer-Secret Celebrity Drag Race contestants with side-by-side photos before and after getting all up in drag.

EPISODE 4

Madison Beer

The Justin Bieber-cosigned songstress teamed with Queen Supreme Monique Heart to transform into Coral Fixation.

Hayley Kiyoko

Miss Hayley! Miss Haaayyyley! The pop star landed Vanessa Vanjie herself as a mentor, inspiring her own persona, Queen Eleza Beth.

Phoebe Robinson

The comedian, actress and one half of 2 Dope Queens paired with Alyssa Edwards to officially become Cocotini.

EPISODE 3

Matt Iseman

Getty Images / VH1

The comedian, Celebrity Apprentice winner and American Ninja Warrior host partnered with Kim Chi to transform into Bette Bordeaux.

Dustin Milligan

Getty Images / VH1

It's Ted from Schitt's Creek! The actor received mentorship from Miss Congeniality Nina West to debut his drag alter ego, Rachel McAdamsapple.

Alex Newell

Getty Images / VH1

Paired with Bob the Drag Queen, the Glee alum and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star formally introduced us all to Madam That Bitch.

EPISODE 2

Loni Love

VH1

The comedian, author and co-host of The Real teamed with Trinity the Tuck to manifest her drag persona: Mary J Ross.

Tami Roman

VH1

With guidance from Alyssa Edwards, the former Basketball Wives reality star transformed into Miss Shanita Cocktail.

Vanessa Williams

VH1

The legendary actress, rightful Miss America winner and Emmy nominee -- as mentored by Asia O'Hara -- became legendary queen Vanquisha de House.

EPISODE 1

Jordan Connor

VH1

The actor and Riverdale's resident Sweet Pea -- with a little help from Trixie Mattel -- introduced the world to Babykins La Roux.

Jermaine Fowler

VH1

Fowler is a stand-up comedian, actor and now, as mentored by Bob the Drag Queen, a drag queen named Miss Mimi Teapot.

Nico Tortorella

VH1

Under the tutelage of Monét X Change, the star ofYounger and the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff, World Beyond, debuted their drag persona: Olivette Isyou.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Friday at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.