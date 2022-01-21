Rupert Grint Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Wednesday as He Looks Back on 'Harry Potter' Reunion

Rupert Grint is one happy dad!

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare photo of his 1-year-old daughter, Wednesday. He posted the sweet snap while reflecting on the recent Harry Potter reunion and celebrating the season 3 premiere of his show, Servant.

In the pic, Wednesday is seen sitting in a tiny blue director's chair with her strawberry blonde hair in a mini pigtail with a pink bow.

"Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway! Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all," Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote about the recent HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. "On a more sinister note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us. Get comfy- gonna be a ride!"

Grint and Georgia Groome became parents to daughter Wednesday in 2020. ET spoke with the British actor last month about how fatherhood changed him.

"[Fatherhood], it's definitely changed my perspective," Grint told ET, before touching on his show, Servant's, theme of how far a person would go for their child. "Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family, that kind of level of loss is unimaginable. And yeah, I mean, it's quite hard for me to kind of really, completely face that directly. I just find it just incredible."

"It's a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season," he continued. "She thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street. But yeah, it's really interesting."

Fans of Grint were excited to see him reunite with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the special that dropped at midnight on Jan. 1. The trio reflected on their time on set, shared personal stories and even shed some tears. See more in the video below.