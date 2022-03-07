'Russian Doll' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement

The Netflix series led by Natasha Lyonne , which dropped its first season in early 2019, will premiere its sophomore installment on April 20, the streaming service announced Monday. The announcement was made in a trippy 30-second video featuring Lyonne in various states and settings.

Season 2 is set four years after Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together. According to the official synopsis, the series will "continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens." Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, the new season finds Nadia and Alan digging deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."