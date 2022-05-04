'Rutherford Falls' Returns in June: See the First Images of Season 2

After debuting to critical acclaim, Rutherford Falls is back with season 2. The Peacock original series starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding will return with all-new episodes on June 16 as it picks up on the story about a small town coming to terms with its past.

After seeing their friendship tested in season 1, lifelong best friends Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders.

“Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television,” co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas said, referring to the series other co-creators and executive producers.

She added, “Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!”

In addition to Helms as Nathan and Schmieding as Reagan, the series sees the return of Jesse Leigh as Bobbie Yang, Dustin Milligan as Josh Carter and Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas.

Greyeyes, who previously garnered attention for his roles on Fear the Walking Dead and I Know This Much Is True, earned several nominations for his performance on Rutherford Falls, including ones for the Gotham Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“These nominations mean a lot,” Greyeyes told ET about the recognition. “I’m over the moon.”

He added, “It’s a funny moment because [I’m] a 30-year overnight sensation. I feel like I’ve been doing good work. I love what I do. And to be celebrated, to be recognized for the work that I’ve been doing lately is incredibly gratifying.”

All eight episodes of Rutherford Falls season 2 are available to stream starting June 16 on Peacock.