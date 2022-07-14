Ryan Gosling Credits His Mother for Raising Him to Support Women on Set (Exclusive)

Ryan Gosling is a champion for the ladies in his life!

At the premiere of his new film, The Gray Man, the actor was praised by his co-star, Alfre Woodard, for defending and looking out for women on the movie's set. So who does the 41-year-old star credit for this trait?

“My mom,” he told ET’s Lauren Zima at the film’s premiere on Wednesday.

Woodard shared how she witnessed Gosling defend Ana de Armas in the middle of shooting a scene. "I mean, he is a person that looks out for women," she told ET. "He gets women and every time she [de Armas] asked, said, suggested something and then it kind of went around the whole set ... you know, everybody has an opinion, [but Ryan] always said, 'I’m with Ana on this.'"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

De Armas echoed her co-star's sentiments, sharing that it made her feel good to know Gosling had her back on set.

“That makes me happy because I admire Ryan so much,” she said. “I remember when I got to L.A. for the first time, I didn’t really speak English very much and I just got my agents, and I had no way to explain then and I just memorized it, ‘I just want Ryan [Gosling’s] career.’ Look at this now! It’s so funny.”

On set, the star also kept a close lookout for 13-year-old actress Julia Butters and gave her tips on being a child star, but he noted that she herself has got a lot of knowledge about filmmaking to share.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“She had a great team of people around her and she did a great job,” Gosling said. “I think you know she's a filmmaker too? When the Russos first introduced me to her, when we first all met, she was showing the films that she was making. She came at it from a filmmaker’s perspective.”

Gosling, of course, is surrounded by girl power at home as well. The actor lives with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page, hits theaters Friday and Netflix on July 22.