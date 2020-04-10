Ryan Murphy Celebrates Son Ford's Birthday After 6-Year-Old's Battle With Cancer

Ryan Murphy couldn't be more proud of his "warrior" son Ford. The producer took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his and David Miller's middle son, reflecting on how the now-6-year-old bravely beat cancer.

"Much love and respect to our warrior Ford Theodore Miller Murphy, who battled neuroblastoma cancer at 18 months and survived and thrived and today celebrated his SIXTH birthday," Murphy captioned a shot of Ford smiling at the camera while bundled up in a cheetah sleeping bag.

"David and I are so grateful to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and all the doctors and helpers who continue to love and care for Ford. There is in fact a wing with Ford's name on it to honor his spirit and all the children who are still in the fight," he added. "Ford loves jungle animals...thus the cheetah sleeping bag. We love you, Fordie."

"King of The Day...Ford at 6 🎂 🎉," Murphy wrote alongside another pic.

Ford underwent multiple procedures after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2016. According to the Mayo Clinic, "neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body." It most commonly affects children age 5 or younger.

Murphy revealed in 2018 that he was donating a wing "in tribute to Ford" at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and gifting $10 million, “so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility.”

In addition to Ford, Miller and Murphy are also parents to 7-year-old son Logan and 6-week-old son Griffin. See more on Murphy in the video below.