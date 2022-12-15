Ryan Murphy to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Ahead of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award, which honors those who have had a lasting impact on the television industry and with audiences.

The prolific TV producer is a five-time Golden Globe winner and 16-nominee, with his latest hit Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, receiving a total of four nominations this year, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving my company FOUR Golden Globe nominations," Murphy wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "On behalf of all the great talent behind Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story we proudly say thank you!"

"Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards."

In addition to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is one of the most viewed series on Netflix, Murphy had a big year thanks to the successful debut of The Watcher. Both series have been renewed for more seasons by the streaming platform.

Prior to that, Murphy has created or executive produced a number of hit series, going back to one of his first, Nip/Tuck, before Glee became a massive phenomenon. Since then, he's been behind some of the biggest shows, including American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1 as well as Hollywood, Pose and Ratched.

Murphy has also found success on the film side, with directing Eat, Pray Love, The Normal Heart and The Prom while also executive producing a movie adaptation of The Boys in the Band, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Revival after a successful run on Broadway.

Past recipients of the award include Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

The winners of the 80th annual Golden Globes will be handed out live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The three-hour event hosted by Jerrod Carmichael will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.