Ryan Reynolds Fawns Over 10-Year Romance With Wife Blake Lively at 'Free Guy' Premiere (Exclusive)

A decade after sparking their romance, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know how to steal the spotlight on a red carpet. The pair stunned at the New York premiere of Free Guy, and Reynolds had nothing but appreciation for his lady love.

The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday, where he dished on recently celebrating the 10th anniversary of his first date with Lively over the weekend -- and how it feels to have made it to this milestone.

"It's great! We're lucky. That's amazing," Reynolds marveled. "In Hollywood years, that's like 145 years or so!"

The pair celebrated the occasion by going out for dinner at O Ya, a celebrated sushi restaurant in Boston where the pair dined on their very first date. As Reynolds told ET, he's currently shooting in Boston on a new musical project, and the timing lined up.

The cute couple, meanwhile, share three daughters -- James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 -- and will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September 2022. The actor has one simple explanation for why their relationship has worked so well, and is such a sweet, strong Hollywood success story.

"Well, we like each other," Reynolds said with a smile. "Which is a good foundation of any relationship."

As for their New York date night at Tuesday's premiere, the couple couldn't have looked more in love as they walked the red carpet -- which also marked their first red carpet appearance together since the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiere in the Big Apple in May 2019.

Lively stunned in a shimmering, backless purple Prabal Gurung gown, while Reynolds looked handsome in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit with a checkered button-down shirt and glasses.

Lively, on her end, also praised her husband. She took to Instagram Story to post a photo of herself admiring Reynolds while he posed on the carpet. There's a heart over his head.

In another snap, she makes a heart shape with her hands over Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. "The real love story of the night," she wrote, tagging the two men.

Reynold's new action comedy Free Guy hits theaters Aug. 13.