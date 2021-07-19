Ryan Reynolds Praises Blake Lively's Parenting Skills in New Podcast Interview

Ryan Reynolds can't give enough praise to his wife, Blake Lively, and the way she handled keeping their family happy and healthy throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

During his recent guest appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Deadpool 3 star opened up to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about the struggles he and Lively faced while parenting three young kids, daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, amid COVID-19 concerns.

"They had a tough time," Reynolds said, of James and Inez going to school over Zoom. "I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it then I was because I'm also a child."

Reynolds, meanwhile, personally got by with "a lot of writing."

"I started medication practice," he revealed. "It really did help."

During another portion of the interview, Reynolds also reflected on eight years of marriage with Lively, and why they never take on big projects at the same time.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease on the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," he joked. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and half later, we went on a double date but we were dating separate people. We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I'll ride with you."

"I'm present with my kids and my wife and my marriage is incredibly important to me and that friendship is important to me," he added. "Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. When Blake is ready to do some stuff, I'll step down and then we go back and forth. She'll do a film and I'll be with her on location hanging out with the kids."

Hear more in the video below.