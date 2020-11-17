Ryan Reynolds Says Daughter Betty Is His Favorite Member of His 'Pack' to Hang Out With (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds is loving being a dad to another girl! The 44-year-old actor has three daughters with his wife, Blake Lively -- James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

He took time out from his family for an interview with ET’s Matt Cohen and young reporter Mack Cohen to talk about family and quarantine while promoting his new movie, The Croods: A New Age, in theaters on Nov. 25.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 animated movie about a prehistoric family, the Croods. When it comes to his own family “pack,” Ryan said Betty is currently his favorite person to hang out with.

“I have a new baby. She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it's fun watching her grow up," he said.

Recognizing an opportunity to find out if that means Ryan wants more little kids to enjoy watching grow up, young Mack jumped in with a follow-up question.

“Do you like the size of your pack in real life? Or do you wanna grow it bigger?” Mack quizzed the actor.

“Boy, I think it's a pretty good size right now,” Ryan responded. “I think it's a pretty good size right now, although I appreciate the bait, Mack!”

In The Croods: A New Age, the Croods face a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim they’re more evolved and boast about their “better way to live.” Nicolas Cage and Emma Stone also returned for the sequel.

Ryan’s character, Guy, cleans himself up in the film, seen taking his first shower in the trailer, before being told he smells like flowers.

So, has quarantine made Ryan make progressive changes to his own life?

“It has been interesting -- 2020 has been a weird year,” he said. “I guess I have been changing and it is kind of more on a serious note. I have really appreciated the time that I have been able to spend with my family, while still recognizing the world is a crazy place right now and it is very challenging for a lot of people.”

