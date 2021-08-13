Ryan Reynolds Shows His Support for Britney Spears in Edited 'Free Guy' Poster

Ryan Reynolds is Team #FreeBritney!

Amid the release of his latest comedy, Free Guy, the actor showed his support for Britney Spears on his Instagram Story on Thursday, amid the pop star's ongoing conservatorship case. Doing a play on words, Reynolds wrote "Free Gal" on the movie poster and switched out the coffee cup he holds in his right hand for a flag with Spears' face on it.

The actor's post came the same day that the "Lucky" singer's father, Jamie Spears, filed legal documents stating that he's willing to step down as the conservator of her estate.

Instagram Story

In the recent filing obtained by ET, Spears' father stated that he is willing to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right," adding that he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

On Friday, the singer's mom, Lynne Spears, reacted to the news in a statement.

"Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down," Gladstone N. Jones, Lynne's attorney, told ET. "Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Additionally, in a statement to ET, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie's decision to step down "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."

Reynolds, meanwhile, is promoting his new film, which was released on Friday. In it, he plays a bank teller named Guy, who discovers he's actually a background character in a Grand Theft Auto-like open world video game. When the game and everyone he loves in it are threatened, he teams up with Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) to save the day as the heroic Blue Shirt Guy. The film also stars Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

ET spoke with Reynolds before the film's release, where he revealed that it was his idea to incorporate Mariah Carey's hit song "Fantasy" into the movie.

"We all did rewrites of the script ... and Mariah Carey's 'Fantasy,' I put that in the script," he said. "It was like, it really became like an engine for the movie. And I love that Jodie Comer in the third act of the movie actually sings. The person singing in the third act is actually Jodie. A lot of other people don't realize that. I love that."

