Ryan Seacrest and On-Off Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Split for the Third Time

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split again. The on again, off again couple has broken up for the third time, ET confirms. The news comes amid Seacrest's vacation with a mystery woman in Mexico.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," Seacrest's rep said in a statement to ET on Monday. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

Photos published by the Daily Mail on Monday show Seacrest holding hands with a female companion while relaxing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last week.

Seacrest, 45, was first linked to Taylor, 28, in 2014. They broke up twice over the years, before recently getting back together. He celebrated his "anniversary" with Taylor in May.

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating [that] as well."

"It's an 8-year run, but it's our third run together," he added. "So, we celebrate each trial."

Kelly Ripa suggested that Seacrest's third time with Taylor could be the "charm." "Listen, nothing's perfect," Seacrest replied. "You just keep trying until you get it right."

In a 2018 interview with ET, Seacrest said he wasn't feeling any pressure to settle down and get married. See more in the video below.