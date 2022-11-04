Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sadie Robertson is ready for round two! The Duck Dynasty star announced she is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff on Friday.

"Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," Sadie, 25, posted to Instagram. She paired the caption with a photo of her and Huff on a porch with their 1-year-old daughter, Honey. In her left hand, she holds a series of ultrasound photos representing the new baby on the way.

Christian, 24, reshared the same post and caption, and they both posted the announcement to their Instagram Stories. Christian added a zoomed-in shot of Honey's wide-eyed face, writing, "The moment when you realize your whole life is about to get turned upside down."

Sadie and Christian welcomed baby Honey in May 2021. "we saw a million little miracles yesterday," Sadie wrote on Instagram at the time. "the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛."

Christian also shared photos of his little girl and Sadie on his Instagram, captioning the shots, "Welcome to the world sweet honey girl 🍯."

A few weeks prior to the baby girl's birth, Sadie explained her unique name choice for the little one. "'Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.' Proverbs 16:24," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve always loved this verse. It's made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 I said to him, 'You have words like honey. They are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'"