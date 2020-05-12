Saint West Turns 5: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Life's Soulmate' With Touching Post

Saint West is celebrating his golden birthday. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son turned five years on on Saturday, Dec. 5. The reality star couldn't help but get nostalgic and share a touching message for her "life's soulmate" and "baby boy" on her Instagram.

"Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint - I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answer these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big," Kim wrote alongside a slideshow of the two together. "I know a drive-by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited!"

The mother-of-four continued by writing that her son is "always so joyful" and brings "so much joy into my soul every single day."

Kris Jenner also celebrated her grandson, penning the sweetest note for him on her Instagram. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wrote about how "an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart" Saint is.

"You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up!" she wrote in part.

Saint also got birthday love from his aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, who posted a photo of the two together. The Poosh founder also shared a photo of Saint with her almost-6-year-old son Reign.

Last month, Kim shared a sweet video of Saint giving her a slobbery "savage" kiss on the cheek. See the sloppy but adorable moment in the video above.