Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge After 2019 Drunk Driving Arrest, Loses License for 1 Year

The 36-year-old country singer entered the plea in Davidson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

As part of Hunt's plea agreement, his sentence of 11 months and 29 days is suspended, save for 48 hours of the term. He agreed to serve the time at DUI Education Centers and is obligated to complete an alcohol safety course.

Additionally, Hunt's license was suspended for one year. Upon return of his license, Hunt is required to install an interlock device on his vehicle, which will prevent him from driving if he doesn't pass an in-car breathalyzer test.

According to the country singer's arrest report, obtained by ET at the time, Hunt was driving on the wrong side of a Nashville street when police noticed and pulled him over. According to the docs, when officers got behind the vehicle, the driver had difficulty staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divide several times before a stop was initiated.

The police report stated that Hunt's blood alcohol level was .173, which is more than twice the legal limit. According to the arrest report, Hunt was the only individual in the vehicle, and allegedly "admitted to consuming alcohol recently."

The report also stated that police saw "two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver," however the open container violation was later dropped.

Shortly after his arrest, the country singer took to Twitter to address the news and apologize to his fans.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," the "Make You Miss Me" crooner began his tweet. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

