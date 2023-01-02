Sara Bareilles Announces Engagement to Joe Tippett: 'You Are Exactly Who I Want'

Kicking off the new year by taking things to the next level! Sara Bareilles is engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Tippett!

The "Love Song" singer took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to announce the exciting news, alongside a sweet snapshot of herself and the Morning Show actor smiling and gazing into one another's eyes.

"Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote in the caption. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want."

Bareilles continued, "The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding."

"What a gift you are. Let the games begin," she concluded. "Onward into absolutely everything with you."

Several of the couple's famous friends commented with messages of love and support for the exciting news, including Mandy Moore, who shared, "Congrats!!! ❤️"

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles shares her support, writing, "Congratulations gorgeous Loves!!!! Onward indeed in all things!!!"

Josh Groban and Amanda Kloots were among the countless others who gleefully congratulated the cute couple on their engagement.

Bareilles and Tippett met in 2015, during the out-of-town tryout for the musical Waitress at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The pair sparked a romance and began dating in 2016.

The duo made their first public appearances together the following year, at numerous Broadway opening night red carpets, as well as the 71st Annual Tony Awards in June 2017.

Congrats to the happy couple!