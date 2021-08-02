Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Spotted on Set of 'Sex and the City' Revival -- See the Pics!

Carrie and Mr. Big are back! Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were spotted on Monday on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City, filming scenes for the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot.

Both 56-year-old Parker and 66-year-old Noth are returning to reprise their characters, Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big, for the HBO Max series. Parker looked stylish as ever while in character, sporting a voluminous polka dot skirt, a fitted backless black top, a show-stopping pink headband and heels. Meanwhile, Noth was dapper in a suit while carrying a cellphone and some papers.

James Devaney/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live in June, Noth admitted he was initially "hesitant" to reprise his Sex and the City role in And Just Like That....

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again," he explained. "It kind of felt like I had done it. But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas. Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in."

The last fans had seen of his character, Mr. Big, he was working too much and neglecting Carrie. But after hearing that Carrie had kissed her ex, Aidan, he realized how they needed to stay committed to one another and gave her a black diamond ring. He and Carrie worked out their differences and agree to better understand one another. While his storyline is not yet known on And Just Like That..., Bridget Moynahan, who played his ex-wife, was recently spotted filming on set.Sex and the City fans will recall that Moynahan famously played Natasha, the second wife of Mr. Big, whom he cheated on with Carrie. Moynahan appeared in seven episodes of the original series.

Meanwhile, John Corbett is also reprising his role as Aidan.

"I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six in April. adding that reprising his role is "very exciting" for him. While Corbett didn't share any plot points of the highly anticipated reboot, he did disclose that he thinks he'll be in "quite a few" episodes.

