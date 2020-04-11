Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Escort Their 18-Year-Old Son James as He Votes for the First Time

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick voted as a family on Tuesday. The couple accompanied their 18-year-old son, James Wilkie, to their polling place on Election Day as he voted for the first time.

This year's presidential election between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has certainly had more passionate responses from celebs than ever before -- and it appears Parker, Broderick and their son cast their vote for Biden. The family sported Biden Harris merchandise during their outing on Tuesday.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker later took to Instagram to share a message about justice -- and post pics of her outing to cast her vote. "Truth. And Nothing beats the feeling. X,SJ," she wrote.

Broderick and Parker's son turned 18 on Oct. 28, just days before Election Day. The actress penned a touching note in honor of her son's big milestone on social media.

"I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," she added. "Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama."