Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Release Joint Statement Following Chris Noth Allegations

The Sex and the City alums each took to their Instagram Story Monday night to share a joint statement sharing their sadness over the allegations leveled against Noth, and their support for the women who have come forward to to accuse the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and share their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the post read, before Nixon, Parker, and Davis, signed off on the joined statement.

The trio's joint statement comes just days after three women came forward accusing the actor of sexual assault. While Noth has vehemently denied all allegations, he has been fired from his CBS series, The Equalizer, and dropped by A3 Artists Agency since the news broke last week.

In a report published by The Daily Beast on Friday, a 30-year-old female tech executive, who goes by the pseudonym Ava, alleges she was sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City actor when she was 18 and he was 55.

Ava says the incident allegedly occurred while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Da Marino in 2010. With regards to Ava's allegations, Noth’s publicist said in a statement to The Daily Beast that Noth "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."

The news of a third woman coming forward broke just one day after The Hollywood Reporter published a report in which two women alleged that Noth sexually assaulted them.

In the report, one woman alleged she met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 and working in Los Angeles. The woman claimed that they went back to his place, where he allegedly raped her.

The second woman claimed that she met Noth in New York City in 2015 when she was 25. She alleged that she went on a date with the actor and agreed to go to his place after, when he also sexually assaulted her.

Amid reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the L.A. woman's account, Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD Public Communications Group Media Relations Division told ET, "The Department is still looking into the nature of the report, and trying to narrow down when, where or if a report was filed."

An attorney for Noth also told ET, "LAPD never opened an investigation into this matter. Neither Mr. Noth, nor any of his representatives have been contacted by law enforcement."