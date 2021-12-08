Sarah Jessica Parker Says Resurrecting 'SATC' Characters for 'And Just Like That' Wasn't Simple (Exclusive)

For the cast of And Just Like That, stepping back into the roles they originated in Sex and the Citywasn't exactly as simple as it might seem.

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about the process on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of HBO's new SatC revival series, and explained how playing Carrie Bradshaw again involved a lot more than just picking up where she left off 10 years ago.

"I think, actually, every day figuring out who Carrie is, who is Charlotte, who is Miranda? Putting that back together is probably not quite as simple as some might think," Parker said.

As Parker explained, as an actor "you may recall how they sound and walk and talk" but it's a much bigger challenge to figure out "who are they know and what has time given them" now that they've grown older and have been changed by new experiences.

Even more so, it's part of the challenge to figure out "how do you reveal that? And what do they dress like and what matters to them?"

Given all that, Parker said that fans will feel the differences in each of the characters and the world around them in the new series.

"It will become abundantly clear that, like for many people, time and experiences and cities and environment and circumstances tend to dictate who you are when you walk out the door," she shared.

The 10-episode half-hour series sees Sarah Jessica reprise her iconic role, with Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. Kim Cattrall, however, didn't return as Samantha Jones after publicly declaring she was done with the franchise.

The show will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Parker also reflected on how the revival came to be, and why it felt important to them to revisit and explore these characters stories again.

"I don't know that there is a right or wrong time. I think for us, for [writer/producer/director] Michael Patrick King and myself -- and then moving over to the next most important conversations which were Cynthia and Kristin -- we felt excited about the kind of stories that we were interested in telling," Parker shared.

"We had left these women and we were curious as to where they were and who they were and what was their life like, and who were they now surrounded by. And it gave us a lot of opportunities to make the family larger and start telling new stories," she continued. "So time being right or wrong, I think is more about what is inspiring to us or what was at the time."

And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.