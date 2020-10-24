'Saturday Night Live’ Alum Abby Elliott Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Bill Kennedy

Congratulations are in order for Abby Elliott! The former Saturday Night Live cast member and her husband, Bill Kennedy, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Edith Pepper Kennedy.

The new mom shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, also sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself holding her daughter in her arms with her husband at her side.

"Edith Pepper Kennedy❤️ the love of our lives," the comedian captioned her post. Elliott's comment section quickly filled with congratulatory messages from her friends and followers.

Vanessa Bayer wrote, "Congrats!!!😍😍😍💗💗💗," while Dan Levy left a heart eye emoji.

Elliott had revealed she was pregnant just last month. The star shared a selfie of her and Kennedy in celebration of their four-year anniversary, as well as a pic of her growing baby bump. "Happy 4 Years my love! Here’s to many more wonderful adventures with you— the greatest one of all coming next month❤️," she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Elliott opened up to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show about how she and her husband were trying to have a baby via IVF treatments. The actress joked that her Valentine's Day would be "very romantic" as Kennedy would have to give her hormone "shots in [her] butt."

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women," she told Clarkson. "We need to raise more understanding and awareness."

There has been a recent baby boom in Hollywood, with Nicki Minaj, Desi Perkins, Nikki and Brie Bella among many others welcoming babies in their lives. See more in the video below.