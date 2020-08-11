'Saturday Night Live': Dave Chappelle Gets Fiery and Political In Post-Election Monologue

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live's post-election show once again this weekend, and delivered a politically charged, frequently controversial monologue that showed the potency of his comedic stylings. Wearing a dark suit and smoking a cigarette throughout his time on stage, Chappelle swung between serious and savage in his lengthy, edgy stand-up set.

He used his time to talk about his recent comedy work doing shows in rural areas in Ohio, and the people he's come across, as well as the historic nature of the election.

Reflecting on Donald Trump, Chappelle mocked the president's often divisive and controversial remarks that defined his term in office.

"He called the coronavirus the Kung flu. I said, 'You racist, hilarious son of a b**ch!' I'm supposed to say that, not you! It's wrong when you say it,'" Chappelle joked. "You know what Trump did after all that stuff? Went out and got the coronavirus. Wasn't that something? You know, when he got coronavirus, they said everything about it on the news. You know what they didn't say? That it was hilarious."

Chappelle also roasted Trump getting top-end medical care when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and then making a video when he exited the hospital telling people not to be afraid of contracting the virus.

"That's some cold stuff. That would be like me going to the homeless shelter with a bag full of hamburgers and saying, 'These is mine!' And then just start eating in front of all the homeless. 'Don't let hunger dictate your life!'"

In his closing minutes, Chappelle got candid and honestly genuine, sharing, "I would implore everybody who's celebrating to remember, it's good to be a humble winner."

"Remember when I was here four years ago? Remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way. Please remember that," he continued. "Remember that for the first time in the history of America, the life expectancy of white people is dropping. Because of heroin, because of suicide. All these white people out there that feel that anguish, that pain... Let me tell you something. I know how that feel I promise you, I know how that feels."

"You're a police officer. Every time you put your uniform on, you feel like you've got a target on you back. You're appalled by the ingratitude that people have when you would risk your life to save them. Oh, man. Believe me. Believe me, I know how that feels. Everyone knows how that feels," Chappelle shared. "But here's the difference between me and you. You guys hate each other for it. And I don't hate anybody. Just hate that feeling. That's what I fight through. That's what I suggest you fight through. You got to find way to live your life. You got to find a way to forgive each other. Got to find a way to find joy in your existence in spite of that feeling."

This was the first time Chappelle has hosted the show since 2016, when he hosted the first episode following Trump's election.

During Chappelle's previous hosting gig, one of his most talked-about sketches revolved around the election itself. In the sketch, he played a man in New York hanging out at an election night party with his yuppie friends, who were very confident that Hilary Clinton will win, and become increasingly despondent as the night dragged on.

Chappelle also made a cameo appearance last season during Eddie Murphy's grand return to Studio 8H.

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.