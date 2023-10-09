Savannah Chrisley Says Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Has Sent Her Signs Since His Death (Exclusive)

"I'm OK. It's been such a really sad, unfortunate situation that's tough to navigate," she told ET. "This is the first real loss I've ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I've had."

"It's confusing. It's sad," Savannah continued. "There's anger and tears and all the things associated with it."

Nic died last month in a motorcycle accident at age 29. Shortly thereafter, Savannah reacted on Instagram, writing in part, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.' Please send me a sign that you're OK."

In the weeks since Savannah wrote that, she told ET that "Nic's given me some signs."

"I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that's exactly what he did," she said. "He's just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure."

"[I'm] mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me. Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world," she said. "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life. If his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard, and to treat people with so much love and kindness, because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark."

