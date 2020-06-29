Save Over 75% Off This Free People Dress at the Amazon Summer Sale

This Free People dress is on sale for over 75% off at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Now priced at $30.61 (regularly $128), this adorable printed Free People Two Faces Mini Dress, featuring a smocked bodice, square neckline, drop waist and balloon sleeves, is so on trend with its retro-style vibe -- perfect for warm-weather outings in the summer.

This flirty frock, which comes in two colors, would look so chic when styled with a pair of sandals and fun jewelry. The piece is actually very versatile, too, as it can be worn with sneakers for extra comfort and with boots later when temperatures come down in the fall.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale continues to roll out amazing deep discounts on summer staples from favorite fashion brands you’ll want to add to cart. Shop markdowns on more dresses, shoes and bags from beloved designers such as Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Rebecca Minkoff. It’s the summer shopping event you don’t want to miss!

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.