Scarlett Johansson Gets Slimed by Husband Colin Jost During Acceptance Speech at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

"Thank you so much for this honor. Watching that reel it reminds me of all the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I've been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades. I never would've been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling circus family, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer," Johansson said. "So this award really belongs too many hundreds of creative people all over the world."



"This award is made possible by all of you," she continued, thanking her fans. "And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."