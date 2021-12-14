Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Her 7-year-old Daughter is Getting Along With Baby Brother Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson may have adjusted to being a mother of two, but it’s taking her 7-year-old daughter, Rose, a little longer to realize that there’s another person in the house.

The Sing 2 actress, who is also parent to four-month-old Cosmo with husband Colin Jost, revealed her daughter’s reaction to the new baby. “I would say she’s pretty neutral about it, which I think is a good thing,” she says on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’ll come home and she’s talking a mile a minute and I have to stop and remind her, ‘Say hi to your brother.' And she goes, 'He’s so cute,’ and is going on and on.”

The actress adds: “I think being seven is pretty psychedelic.”

Johansson also shares with DeGeneres that her son isn’t concerned with his big sister. “He just discovered his feet which is like the biggest thing ever,” she quips.

And when it comes to their personalities, the Marvel star is sure her children will "be very different people."

"My daughter, she’s a little bossy, I don’t know where she gets that from, she’s very headstrong," Johansson notes. "And he’s just putting his feet in his mouth, so he’s pretty laid back.”

When it comes to parenting styles, the A-list star admits that she’s more of the strict one, while her husband is “so easy going.”

Johansson, 37, and Jost, 39, got married in 2020 and welcomed their son in August.

In November, the proud mom spoke to ET about her first night out since welcoming her baby boy. "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son," Johansson shared. "It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble.'"