Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official With Model Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are enjoying Valentine's Day together after making their relationship Instagram official.

On Saturday night, Disick took to his Instagram story to share two photos of himself and rumored girlfriend Hamlin. In the snaps, the pair can be seen enjoying dinner together in Miami.

"Why so serious?" the 37-year-old reality star captioned the first photo of the pair with serious faces. "Just kiddin," he captioned the second photo, which shows them laughing at the table with Disick's hand around Hamlin's chair.

On Sunday, Disick and the 19-year-old model were spotted soaking up the sun in Miami. They were photographed holding hands while walking along the beach during a Valentine’s Day outing. Hamlin wore a white bikini top with jean shorts, while Disick wore a Jordan tank top and shorts.

The pair, who began sparking dating rumors in November, also rang in 2021 together in Mexico. At the time, a source told ET that Disick and Hamlin -- the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin -- were continuing to have fun together.

"Going to Mexico was a nice way for the both of them to unwind, relax and spend more time with each other," the source said. "Amelia is easygoing and gets along with Scott's friends, so they're able to just kick back and have a good time."

"Amelia has also been loving the attention she's getting from being with Scott," the source added.

On Thanksgiving, Hamlin took to Instagram to share photos of the people she was "thankful" for in 2020, and among them was Disick.

