Scott Disick Involved in Car Crash, No Arrests Made

Scott Disick was involved in a car accident over the weekend, but has walked away relatively unscathed.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the single-car wreck occurred on Sunday around 3 p.m. PT in Calabasas, California, and no arrests were made as a result. In photos obtained by TMZ, Disick's Lamborghini is pictured on its side just a few feet away from a destroyed stone mailbox in a residential neighborhood. The outlet reports that Disick sustained minor injuries from the crash -- a cut on his head -- and refused medical attention at the scene. A source tells the outlet that Disick did not seem impaired.

Disick had been spotted out and about in Los Angeles in recent days, including a dinner with Kimberly Stewart on Saturday night. Back in June, a source told ET that the pair were just friends.

"Scott and Kimberly Stewart are friendly and nothing is going on romantically between them as of now," the source said at the time.

"They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while," the source says. "Sean Stewart and the whole family is also really close with Scott and they all love him."

The source told ET, "Scott has been looking for new chicks to hang with and is still single. He'd love to settle down one day, but for now he's just dating and having fun."

Meanwhile, another source previously told ET that Scott "has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis' marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be."

"He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy," the source shared, adding that Scott "has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship."

Scott and Kourtney share three children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The pair called it quits in July 2015, after nearly a decade.