Scott Disick Wants to Stay Out of Drama Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding, Source Says

Scott Disick is staying out of the way! On the heels of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 39-year-old businessman, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, is focused on family.

"Scott has also been chill and low-key lately," a source tells ET. "He's been doing his best to stay out of any trouble or drama and just be a great dad."

Fans also noticed that Scott made his first appearance on season 2 of The Kardashians during a brief chat with Kendall Jenner on last week’s episode.

The appearance came a week after Kourtney appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and shared that she had “no idea” if her ex would make an appearance on the show. During the interview, Kourtney – who married Travis Barker in May – noted that she was not pleased with Scott’s storyline in season 1 of the Hulu reality series.

"I was upset they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it," the Poosh founder said. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is."

Kourtney admitted that she didn’t have a problem with Scott’s appearance at first. However, it became an issue when they used him as part of her storyline.

"I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included," she shared. "I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. And I was like, 'Why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' I get it's TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else.'"

Kourtney is still living her newlywed fairy tale with the Blink-182 rocker. The same source tells ET that the couple is "more in love than ever" and looking to expand their family.

"Her friends and family have never seen her so smitten before. Everyone is really happy for her," the source says. "She's in a great, chill place, and it really shows. Travis and Kourtney would still love to have a baby together, but they are taking things day by day. They are so supportive of each other, and really enjoying every moment of their relationship and married life."