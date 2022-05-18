Sean 'Diddy' Combs Clears Up Confusion About His Name

Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name almost as many times as he's appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! Now he's clearing up the confusion surrounding his multiple monikers.

During his 17th visit with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, the 52-year-old mogul takes the opportunity to set the record straight.

"What is your name?" DeGeneres quips after she and Diddy joke about how many times he had been a guest on her show in 19 years.

"I feel it's very important that I clear that up," Diddy answers. "I decided that I'm just going to go with the name Diddy."

While the musician confirmed that he did legally change his name to Love in 2021, he adds, "See, Diddy is my nickname."

"Love is my real name," he continues. "So, I just changed my name to Sean Love Combs. That's what it says on my driver's license. That is my official name. Love."

Diddy declares, "I'm Love. I am Love. I have made it." Diddy even tattooed Love on the side of his body, and he shares that the large ink was "done in one day."

A source told ET in January 2020 that the 52-year-old rapper -- who has gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy in the past -- had legally changed his name to Love. Diddy confirmed the news himself in May 2021, sharing that he had taken the name Love as his legal middle moniker. Prior to the change, his middle name was John.

"Look what I just got in the mail today," he captioned photos of his license. "IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."

At the time, he also shared proof of a legal document with his new name, writing, "Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!!"

Diddy's name has changed multiple times over the course of his career. In a November 2017 tweet, he told fans that he was going to be only answering to "Brother Love."

"I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE, aka Brother Love," he said. "It could come off as corny to some people. I've decided to change my name again, I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different."

"I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love," he added.

However, it didn't take long for Diddy to tell his followers he was only joking, tweeting, "Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet."

"Due to the overwhelming response to the media out there, and just to not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking," he said in a video. "I didn't change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is Love."