Season 2 of 'Ziwe' to Return With 6 New Episodes in November

Ziwe is back with another round of her eponymous late-night variety series. The host and comedian will return to Showtime with six new episodes of season 2, digging into topics surrounding cultural appropriation, politics and celebrity culture. Ziwe adds another star-studded list of names to her guest roster, including Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady.

Season 1 of the provocative late-night talk show saw the host interview the likes of Fran Lebowitz, Eboni K. Williams and Phoebe Bridgers as they dug into topics surrounding cultural appropriation, politics and the racial makeup of The Real Housewives franchise. So, it's safe to assume that the next installment will be rife with even more hilarious content for viewers to meme to their hearts' content.

The six new episodes will also feature special guest appearances by Marie Faustin, Benito Skinner, Chloe Cherry, Aparna Nancherla, River L. Ramirez, AnnaSophia Robb, John Reynolds, Larry Owens, Amy Sedaris, Laura Benanti, Scott Adsit, Jackie Hoffman and Josh Sharpe. And, of course, what would the show be without the musical performances by Ziwe herself, as well as sketches and unscripted interactions with everyday people?

ET spoke with the host ahead of the release of season 2's first half, where she explained that the show's theme is generally centered on topics she wants to discuss, like "the fanfare of critical race theory and banning books" and thinks that "climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our lifetime."

Season 2's first group of interviews included sit-downs with Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer and Nicole Byer. The episodes featured a discussion on critical race theory with Charlamagne, learning how to pole dance with Glazer "to raise money against climate change," as well as talking to Buress about his comments about being a landlord, Byer about "her 19,000 shows" and Deux Moi about how many Black friends they have.

At the end of the day, "it's a good time," the host said, explaining that "it's a really fun, loose interview that isn't about anything malicious. It's just about having interesting conversations and being vulnerable and honest and real."

"Even with Fran [Lebowitz] last season, you kinda loosen up. It's as fun as you're having watching it, the discomfort and, like, the laugh-out-loud moments. That's how we feel in person, it's really silly," Ziwe said.

Season 2 of Ziwe returns on Sunday, Nov. 20.