Sebastian Stan Talks 'Really Wild' Process of Transforming Into Tommy Lee for 'Pam & Tommy' (Exclusive)

A lot of hard work goes into a true cinematic transformation. However, Sebastian Stan and Lily James managed to truly pull it off by becoming Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Stan and James set the internet on fire when the first photos of them as the rocker and the actress -- in the upcoming biopic drama Pam & Tommy -- were released, and Stan is giving all the credit to where it's due: the geniuses in the hair and make-up department.

"We had the very best hair and makeup team we could've asked for and they just killed it," Stan recently told ET's Nischelle Turner while sitting down for a press junket for his upcoming action thriller The 355. "They deserve whatever awards that are given. We couldn't have done it without them."

According to Stan, getting the look right to play the circa-1995 Mötley Crüe rocker was "a crazy process."

"I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning," he recalled. "Then you pile that on to a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end."

The first look at Stan and James in costume were released in May, and many fans couldn't believe how much the two actors looked like and embodied their real-life counterparts.

In fact, Stan says the transformations were so flawless, he essentially didn't really even know what Lily James actually looked like until the project was finished.

"It's really wild, with Lily, because the first time I saw her as herself was actually at the end of the shoot five months later," he said, "and I was like, 'Who are you?' That's when we actually formally met."

Pam & Tommy premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu.

However, fans will first see Stan on screen in The 355,starring alongside Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing. The 335 hits theaters Jan. 7.

Check out the video below for a look at the action-packed spy thriller.