See All of Jennifer Aniston's Chic Outfits at the Emmys -- and Get Her Loungewear Look!

Jennifer Aniston rocked multiple looks for the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards. The Emmy-nominated actress was gorgeous in three different ensembles from cozy loungewear to a stunning classic black gown.

First, The Morning Show star shared on Instagram a pic of herself getting ready for the show. She looked comfy in a light blue crinkle robe and matching pajama pants, while wearing a sheet face mask with a glass of champagne in hand. Her outfit is from Pour Les Femmes, which happens to be actress Robin Wright's sleepwear brand. The luxurious line is available on Net-A-Porter and Farfetch with an offering of robes, pajama sets and night dresses.

Then, Aniston made a surprise appearance onstage with Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center, which resulted in a brief fire scare. She wowed in her signature awards show look -- a slinky black gown -- accessorized with a glitzy necklace.

ABC/Contributor

She was afterwards seen back at home, dressed in a printed pink robe. She was joined by her former Friends co-stars and real-life pals, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

ABC

Get Aniston's chic loungewear look by shopping ET Style's top picks from Les Pour Femmes.