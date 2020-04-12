See ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner Dance It Out for 'Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown'

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are this year's coolest Mr. and Mrs. Claus! The ET co-hosts lend their talents to Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown -- and we've got an exclusive sneak peek of the fun that's in store.

On the special, the pair enlist the help of Disney Channel stars to save the holidays from Ebenezer Scrooge (Raven's Home star Anneliese van der Pol). The stars will take on a series of zany holiday-themed challenges to lift her evil curse on Christmas.

In ET's exclusive clip, Frazier and Turner join up with Trevor Tordjman for a dance battle, which is full of holiday cheer.

"You both were amazing!" Tordjman raves after their routine.

"I think we all helped, especially you, Mr. Claus," Turner teases. "You made that gingerbread slide gingersnappy! I love it!"

See the clip in the video player above.

Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown will include a performance by ZOMBIES 2 star Meg Donnelly with one lucky fan, and a show stopping number by global pop group Now United. The special will also feature appearances by Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum, Mallory Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Christian J. Simon, Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker and Ramon Reed.

Challenge Accepted! Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.