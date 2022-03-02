See Evan Rachel Wood's Major Transformation as Madonna in 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic

Cue "Material Girl" and prepare to be hung up on Evan Rachel Wood's latest transformation.

The actress has time-traveled for her new role as Madonna in the upcoming Roku Original biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. In a first-look photo of the star in her new role, fans can see Wood channeling the "Like a Virgin" singer's classic '80s look in a tulle skirt, lace gloves, plenty of jewelry and bleached blond hair.

Along with Wood, Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson has been cast as Yankovic's mom, Mary Yankovic, while Toby Huss will play his father, Nick. The Office's Rainn Wilson is slated to portray Dr. Demento. As for the man at the center of the film, Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe will helm the movie as 'Weird Al' himself.

Courtesy of The Roku Channel

The film, directed by Eric Appel and co-produced by Yankovic, is currently in production in Los Angeles, where fans first got a glimpse of Radcliffe in character -- wig and all.

Courtesy of The Roku Channel

"I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film," Yankovic previously gushed. "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."