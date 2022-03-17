See Jessica Biel as Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's Newest True-Crime Series

Jessica Biel is making her anticipated return to TV as the real-life axe murderer, Candy Montgomery, in the Hulu true-crime series, simply called Candy. Ahead of the five-night event beginning in May, the streaming platform revealed the first official look and teaser, showing Biel’s dramatic transformation into the 1980s housewife.

The series, adapted from Jim Atkinson and John Bloom’s nonfiction book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, chronicles what happened between Montgomery and Betty Gore, whose friendship ended in bloodshed.

Hulu

According to Hulu, “Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right -- good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions -- but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.”

Rounding out the cast are Melanie Lynskey as the ill-fated Gore as well as Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Candy, meanwhile, marks Biel’s latest TV role, following her lead turn on the Facebook Watch series Limetown as well as her Emmy-nominated performance in the first season of The Sinner.

Candy will premiere Monday, May 9 on Hulu, kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13.